Daily Update: Tavern opens at the Chequit, Community musical showcases Shelter Island talent
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Chequit gets ready for its close-up: Tavern opens, art show launched
‘Prospect of Summer’ makes a splash as the community musical showcases Shelter Island talent
Hustle and bustle at Shelter Island Country Club
Shelter Island profile: Carolee Gray, a life of family, service and a lot of fun
NORTHFORKER
Eat fresh oysters and drink bubbly on a cruise around the North Fork in a 1936 restored yacht
North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling Orient estate with views of the Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms again overnight and the low will be around 69.