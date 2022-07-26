Daily Update: Tavern opens at the Chequit, Community musical showcases Shelter Island talent

The community turned out and were captivated by last weekend’s musical comedy, ‘The Prospect of Summer,’ on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Chequit gets ready for its close-up: Tavern opens, art show launched

‘Prospect of Summer’ makes a splash as the community musical showcases Shelter Island talent

Hustle and bustle at Shelter Island Country Club

Shelter Island profile: Carolee Gray, a life of family, service and a lot of fun

NORTHFORKER

Eat fresh oysters and drink bubbly on a cruise around the North Fork in a 1936 restored yacht

North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling Orient estate with views of the Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms again overnight and the low will be around 69.