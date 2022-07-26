Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 26, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Reporter file)

Arrest

On July 24, police answered a 911 call from a local person and following an investigation arrested Santolo Esposito, 29 of Union City, N. J. in Greenport on charges of criminal trespass in the 2nd degree (a misdemeanor) and criminal mischief in the 2nd degree.

The latter charge, involving damage over $1,500 to a Shelter Island home, is considered a felony — Mr. Esposito was not authorized to have gained entry into the residence.

Mr. Esposito was held overnight, then arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, released on his own recognizance and told to return to court at a later date. An order of protect was issued on behalf of his alleged victim.

Summonses

John C. Irving, New York City, was driving on Burns Road on July 19 when he was ticketed for not wearing a motorcycle helmet. Jessica D. Molignano, Southampton, Robert E. Farrell, Riverhead, and Arif Nebihi, Brooklyn, were given summonses for using electronic devices while driving on South Ferry Road.

Also on the 19th, Xavier O. Nugra-Nugra, Holtsville, was ticketed for speeding on North Cartwright Road — 69 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Bryan S. Rosenberg, Southold, got a summons on South Ferry Road on July 20 for using a portable electronic device while driving. On that date, Jack S. Rangaiah, Scarsdale, N.Y., and Alexander R. Nadel, Cutchogue, received summonses for speeding on North Menantic Road — 50 mph and 47 mph respectively in a 35-mph zone.

Tara M. Stocknoff, Southampton, was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road. Also on the 20th, Franklin M. Chabla, East Hampton, received three tickets — failure to stop at a West Neck Road stop sign, unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

On July 21, Sarah R. Snow, Brooklyn, was ticketed for speeding on North Cartwright Road — 47 mph in a 35-mph zone. Thomas M. Bishop, New York City, was also ticketed for speeding on North Cartwright — 46 mph.

Deybis R. Rodriguez, Englewood Cliff, N.J., got a summons for failure to stop at a Manhansett Road stop sign on July 23. Zachary M. Malone, Southampton, was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue — 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Bay constables issued three tickets on July 23 and 24: Alfredo Pena, Miami, Fla., for a child under 12 not wearing a life jacket in Crescent Beach; Alexander R. Rossi, New York City, an unregistered boat in Gardiners Bay; and Jonathan B. Snider, Boston, Mass., not having a throwable device on board in Crescent Beach.

The animal control officer (ACO) issued a ticket to Finley Shaw of Shelter Island on July 23 for allowing her dogs to run at large and attacking a cat on Menantic Road.

Police conducted 45 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops from July 18 through 24 in the Heights, Center, Menantic, South Ferry, West Neck and Ram Island, resulting in 33 warnings and 12 tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 45 parking tickets during the week.

Accidents

Ryan Alexander Vella, Sands Point, was driving west on Dickerson Drive on July 20 when he failed to negotiate the curve and ran into a privet hedge, causing over $1,000 damage to the passenger-side front of his vehicle, according to the police draft report.

William J. Mills, Greenport, told police that while his boat was at a mooring in Dering Harbor on July 24, a sailboat operated by Theodore Clark of Ithaca, N.Y., sailed into the starboard side of his boat, causing damage of over $1,000 to the fiber-glass on the starboard side. There was no damage reported to Mr. Clark’s boat.

Wayne V. Ciolino, Massapequa Park, reported that while his boat was at a Crescent Beach anchorage on July 24, an unoccupied, adrift Boston Whaler damaged his swim platform rub rail and scratched the gelcoat on the port side — over $1,000 in damage. The owner of the Whaler, Joseph L. De Bellis, Southampton, reported no damage to his boat.

Other reports

On July 18, roads were reported flooded in the Heights, Center and West Neck; there were two disabled vehicles on flooded Center roadways.

Police investigated a possible credit card fraud on July 19. A scam telephone call was reported on the 20th.

On July 21, a caller told police his umbrella was missing from his Center porch; it was later located in adjacent woods, probably due to high winds. A person continued to trespass on a Ram Island property in spite of posted warnings and refused to leave. A domestic dispute was reported in the Center.

A Heights caller reported on July 22 that a male continued to “squat” on his property; officers canvassed the area with negative results. Loud music was reported in Menantic; an officer canvassed the area and heard no music.

An officer conducted Environmental Conservation Law checks at Reel Point and Hay Beach on July 23 and 24; 14 people were fishing and there were no violations.

A Mashomack employee told police on July 23 that people were on the beach at Majors Harbor. Officers advised them and boats at anchorage about laws pertaining to landings and use of the beach on Mashomack Preserve.

A caller reported loud noise on a boat at a Menantic landing; the boat had left but an officer found no evidence of a disturbance. Warnings were issued to two boats in West Neck for Town Code violations.

Loud music at SALT was reported on the 23rd; an officer said the sound level was reasonable but the owner agreed to lower the volume.

Police received a request on July 24 for an extra patrol of Silver Beach because bicyclists were causing hazardous conditions on Sunday mornings. A Center caller complained that loud music at a neighbor’s house was an ongoing issue. She was advised to inform police at the time; the neighbor was informed about the complaint. A noise complaint about Sunset Beach was not found loud when an officer arrived late due to another call.

Among other incidents: one person was fingerprinted for employment purposes; police responded to seven lost and found reports; attended offsite opioid training; performed three well-being checks; and assisted four motorists with keys locked inside their vehicles.

Alarms

The police and Shelter Island Fire Department responded to nine alarms on July 18 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24 on Ram Island and in the Center, Heights, West Neck, Silver Beach and Hay Beach.

A high reading of carbon monoxide was discovered in one residence and the premises were aired out. No emergency was found in a second call; an alarm was set off accidentally in another. The SIFD determined that a lightning strike had followed a propane line into a crawl space, igniting a small fire, which triggered the smell of smoke.

False alarms were reported in three incidents. Two alarms were also activated by steam from a shower and from smoke cleaning a stove.

A burglary alarm was accidentally set off by an employee and another was a false alarm, according to the caretaker.

Animals

The ACO located a dog at large in the Heights and returned it to its owner. At the same time as the ACO arrived in the Center in response to a dog at large, the owner came looking for him. A caller reported another loose dog — a reoccurring issue. The ACO called the owner who was “verbally combative” but took the dog home.

A barking dog was monitored with negative results in the Center. A sick raccoon in Silver Beach was taken by the ACO to a vet for euthanasia. A goose with a broken leg in Westmoreland evaded capture by the ACO; it swam away.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 19, 20, 22, 23 and 24. A seventh person was taken to Southampton Hospital on July 23