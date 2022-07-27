Great Peconic Race is back Sunday, Bucks wrap up-and-down season

Andrew Flowers sliding in safely in a close play at the plate at Fiske Field in the Bucks victory over the South Shore Clippers. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Great Peconic Race is back: A circumnavigation of Shelter Island on Sunday

‘Civic readiness’ gets state O.K. for schools: Students can earn designation on diplomas

Shelter Island Bucks wrap an up-and-down season: Best hitting team, sported top pitcher

American music concert at Sylvester Manor will celebrate diverse traditions

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 26, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Skating, street art and music are on deck for Greenport skate park festival set for Aug. 6

Lumber+Salt hosts fashion brand the salting for pop-up shop in Jamesport

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms again overnight and the low will be around 69.