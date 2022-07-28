Daily Update: No mask requirement for schools in the fall, Things to do on Shelter Island this weekend

Gov. Kathy Hochul at a media briefing last Wednesday. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Kathy Hochul )

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 28, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Gov: Students will not need to wear masks

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events, July 28, 2022

Garden party cultivates Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s growth

Heated exchanges, accusations, at Town Board meeting over affordable housing

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers report, July 28, 2022

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance for passing showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and the low tonight will be around 73.