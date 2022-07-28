Daily Update: No mask requirement for schools in the fall, Things to do on Shelter Island this weekend
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Gov: Students will not need to wear masks
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events, July 28, 2022
Garden party cultivates Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s growth
Heated exchanges, accusations, at Town Board meeting over affordable housing
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers report, July 28, 2022
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance for passing showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and the low tonight will be around 73.