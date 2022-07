If you can’t remember the 60’s, you’re right! But not to worry, the music never left us, and will be provided by East End Entertainment at the 1960’s Dance Party, 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 30 at 16 South Ferry Road.

Please come in 1960’s attire to dance the night away. Tickets are $100, available online at shelterislandhistorical.org

For this week’s podcast, we caught up with Adam Bundy, who is chairing the event.