Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events, July 28, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.o

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.o

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

LIBRARY TENT WEEK: MONDAY, JULY 25 – SATURDAY, JULY 30. Visit silibrary.org for special events.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS, FAMILIES

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Ice Cream Sundae Bar, 3 p.m. Library Tent

Family Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., Library Tent

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Family Style Art Explosion, 3 p.m., Library Tent

Friday Night Dialogue: Robert Lipsyte and Jules Feiffer, Friends in Conversation, Library, in person, 7 p.m. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Car Wash, Shelter Island School, 9 – 1, the classes of 2027 and 2028 will be hosting a car wash fundraiser for their trip to Disney.

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m, Rain or shine. Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 S. Ferry Rd. No dogs permitted.

Edible Dirt Worms, 1 p.m., Library Tent

Clothing Swap, Library Tent. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1960’s Dance Party, 6 – 10 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org

TOWN MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, July 28, 7 to 8 p.m.

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD

Friday, July 29, 3 to 4 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, August 1, 6 to 8 p.m.

CAPITAL PLANNING & GRANTS COMMITTEE

Tuesday, August 2, 9 to 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, August 2, 1 to 4 p.m.

DEER & TICK COMMITTEE

Wednesday, August 3, 10 to 11 a.m.

WQI

Thursday, August 4, 6 to 7 p.m.