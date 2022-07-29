All you need to know about the 60s Dance Party, Group seeks housing meeting

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 29, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Podcast: Adam Bundy on all you need to know about the 1960s Dance Party

New Coecles Harbor group seeks housing meeting, asks not to be defined by other groups

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: July 28, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Heirloom and old-school hybrids: The wondrous tomatoes we most identify with the taste of August on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 29

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely this evening when the low will be around 68.

Expect the sunshine to stick around this weekend with temperatures continuing to climb into the mid-80s.