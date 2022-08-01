Document reveals how investigators built overdose cases, Preservation fund reflects cooler real estate market
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Document reveals how investigators built cases against five individuals charged in fatal overdoses, including DNA evidence
Preservation fund reflects cooler real estate market, but still breaks records for most years
Volleyball team earns national student-athlete honors
The Boys of Summer: Ben Waife — Sacrifice, passion and dedication
The Boys of Summer: Liam Adipietro — Playing at home to the tune of ‘My Way’
A celebration of music and summertime: Perlman Gala welcomes supporters
NORTHFORKER
The North Fork Beach Clean Up is back for the third year. Here’s what to know about the friendly competition
The List: Six ways to pamper the dog in your life on the North Fork
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
Roanoke Lavender Farm blooms and grows in Riverhead
Limited tickets available for northforker’s Best of the North Fork celebration at RG|NY
What’s for sale on the North Fork near Horton’s Point Lighthouse in Southold
Tulsi Square: Step inside Southold’s new wellness market and naturopathic clinic
WEATHER
Expect showers today with a high temperature near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.