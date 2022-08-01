Document reveals how investigators built overdose cases, Preservation fund reflects cooler real estate market

Lavain Creighton is escorted to his August 19, 2021 arraignment in Southold Town Justice Court. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Document reveals how investigators built cases against five individuals charged in fatal overdoses, including DNA evidence

Preservation fund reflects cooler real estate market, but still breaks records for most years

Volleyball team earns national student-athlete honors

The Boys of Summer: Ben Waife — Sacrifice, passion and dedication

The Boys of Summer: Liam Adipietro — Playing at home to the tune of ‘My Way’

A celebration of music and summertime: Perlman Gala welcomes supporters

NORTHFORKER

The North Fork Beach Clean Up is back for the third year. Here’s what to know about the friendly competition

The List: Six ways to pamper the dog in your life on the North Fork

One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm

Roanoke Lavender Farm blooms and grows in Riverhead

Limited tickets available for northforker’s Best of the North Fork celebration at RG|NY

What’s for sale on the North Fork near Horton’s Point Lighthouse in Southold

Tulsi Square: Step inside Southold’s new wellness market and naturopathic clinic

WEATHER

Expect showers today with a high temperature near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.