Rockin’ back to the 60s as Shelter Island History Center hosts dance party

Gettin’ into a 60s groove at the Shelter Island History Center Saturday night. (Credit: Adam Bundy))

Islanders hit the dance floor on Saturday, July 30 to celebrate the 60s and honor the 100th anniversary of the Shelter Island Historical Society.

A party tent filled with balloons gave the dancers plenty of room to show off their moves and costumes.

“The 60s were when Andrew and Alice of Sylvester Manor revitalized the Society,” said event chairman Adam Bundy, “and, in celebration, we decided to host a 1960’s dance party as the Society’s primary 2022 fundraiser. Next year: the 70s!”

Music was provided by East End Entertainment. Refreshments were served by The Roaming Islander food truck, Top Hops Beer Shop’s Half Pint Vintage Tap Truck, and Peconic Bay Vineyards.

Here are some groovy images captured by Adam Bundy that tells the story of a good time had by all.