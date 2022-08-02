Daily Update: Sag Harbor woman wins Great Peconic Race, Tennis tournament returns to library

Sinead Fitzgibbon finishing first at Wades Beach on Sunday, circumnavigating the Island in just over 3 hours. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament returns

The Great Peconic Race is back and in the books: A circumnavigation of Shelter Island

Rockin’ back to the 60s as Shelter Island History Center hosts dance party

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in August

North Fork Dream Home: Private equine retreat with 10 rolling acres in Mattituck

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for isolated thunderstorms this evening and the low tonight will be around 69.