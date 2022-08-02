Daily Update: Sag Harbor woman wins Great Peconic Race, Tennis tournament returns to library
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament returns
The Great Peconic Race is back and in the books: A circumnavigation of Shelter Island
Rockin’ back to the 60s as Shelter Island History Center hosts dance party
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in August
North Fork Dream Home: Private equine retreat with 10 rolling acres in Mattituck
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for isolated thunderstorms this evening and the low tonight will be around 69.