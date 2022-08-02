Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament returns

Event organizers Linda and Chuck Kraus celebrated with the Moussa Drama team and some of the winners of the 2021 Tennis Tournament. (Reporter file)

The excitement is mounting in anticipation of this year’s Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament, scheduled to take place Saturday, August 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the school courts at Duvall Road.

Library Director Terry Lucas said, “The revival of the Tennis Tournament over the last few years has been great fun for all involved. In addition, it’s raised funds that allow the library to provide important resources and enlightening programs for the community. It’s a win-win!”

Men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams will compete in a Round Robin organized by Moussa Dramé of Moussa Dramé’s Tennis Academy. “For me it’s important to give back to Shelter Island, especially to support children reading books.” Moussa said. “Also, adults playing tennis inspires kids to play. In this way, the tournament helps keep life on Shelter Island positive and healthy.”

The entry contribution is $250 per team and enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis. Players are encouraged to sign up on the website at silibrary.org. Also, registrations and donations can be made directly online at https://sipltennis2022.eventbrite.com. For further information, please contact Terry Lucas at 631-749-0042.

Each year the Walter Richards family sponsors the design and production of a commemorative T-shirt that will be presented to participants at the event. Special prizes will be awarded to the winning teams in each category, with bragging rights, of course, recognized Island-wide.

Under the shade of the tent, Stars Café will provide a continental breakfast to get players match-ready and then a delicious boxed lunch will arrive midday, courtesy of The Flying Goat. Massages by Alex of Bonheur Supreme Spa at Crescent Beach and Dering Harbor will be available throughout the day to keep everyone in top form.

The best part is, there are lots of ways to join in the fun. This tournament has always been inclusive of various skill levels, so players need not worry — all are welcome to turn out for the exercise, the glory and the civic pride. Individuals and/or businesses are invited to make sponsorship level commitments for a minimum donation of $100 to be listed on the t-shirt.

Tennis fans of all ages can simply find a spot on the bleachers and enjoy the action.

Come celebrate this local tradition of healthy athletic competition begun decades ago by Islander Jerry Berner who sadly passed away last December. There is no better way to honor his memory than by supporting the Shelter Island Public Library while indulging your passion for the game.

The old tennis adage may be apropos: “You only live once, but you get to serve twice.”