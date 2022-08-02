Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 2, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Matthew H. Cohen, New York City, was driving on New York Avenue on July 25 when he was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Four summonses were issued on July 26: Hector J. Rodriquez-Mena, Union City, N.J., for disobeying a traffic control device; Jonathan R. Schrott, Shelter Island, for speeding on North Menantic Road — 56 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone; and Martin Perez Munoz, Riverhead, speeding on New York Avenue — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone, and for unlicensed operation.

Tickets were issued on July 27 to Mario R. Garcia Rodriquez, Greenport — failure to cover loose cargo on North Menantic Road and operating an unregistered vehicle; and Brenda L. Aheran, Malibu, Calif., speeding — 38 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue. Anna R. Friezo, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was also ticketed on July 28 for speeding on New York Avenue – 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.

On July 28, Carlos R. Estevez-Guerrero, Elizabeth, N.J., was given a summons on New York Avenue for disobeying a traffic control device.

Seven summonses were issued on July 29 on New York Avenue: Samuel S. Glusker, Brooklyn, speeding — 37 mph; Loren H. Brown, New York City, speeding — 39 mph; Kevin S. Lynak, Southport, Conn., speeding — 39 mph, using a portable electronic device, and making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling; Elizabeth G. Bagley, West Hampton Beach, speeding — 45 mph; Ronaldo Vidals, Brooklyn, speeding — 38 mph.

Five tickets were issued on July 30 on New York Avenue: Edward Smith, Shelter Island, improper plates and speeding — 43 mph; Benjamin A. Block, Shelter Island, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and speeding — 35 mph; and Gillian H. Cortese, Mt. Laurel, N.J., speeding — 40 mph.

Also ticketed on the 30th, Henry T. Seeley, Los Angeles, Calif., for driving an unregistered vehicle on West Neck Road; Benjamin G. Dean, New York City, for failure to stop at a stop sign on St. Mary’s Road and to failure to yield the right of way; Hally E. Dinkel, Shelter Island, speeding on North Cartwright Road — 55 mph in a 35-mph zone; and Sabine V. Borthwick, New York City, speeding on North Cartwright Road — 61 mph.

Six summonses were issued on July 31: Caesar W. Wyszomirski, New York City, failure to stop at a stop sign on Manwaring Road and speeding — 52 mph in a 35-mph zone; Lucie J. Cahill, Greenwich, Conn., speeding not reasonable and prudent on New York Avenue; Rahul R. Shah, Elmhurst, speeding on New York Avenue — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone; Andreas Wuerfel, Sag Harbor, speeding on New York Avenue — 39 mph; and Spencer E. Engellis, Northport, speeding on St. Mary’s Road — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Bay constables issued three tickets – two in Smith’s Cove to Owen A. Tunney, New York City, and Christiano Cameli, East Hampton, for towing people without an observer; and one to Christiano Dupreez, New York City, for failure to display registration numbers in Dering Harbor.

Police conducted 67 commercial vehicle, radar enforcement and traffic stops from July 25 through July 31 in the Center, Cartwright, the Heights, Ram Island, West Neck and Menantic, resulting in 36 warnings and 33 tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 46 parking tickets during the week.

Accidents

Evan Alexander Ringel, White Plains, was traveling north on North Ferry Road on July 20 when he slowed for a yield sign at the traffic circle and his vehicle was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Nicholas C. Wityk, New York City. Mr. Wityk said his foot slipped off the brake pedal, causing over $1,000 in damage to both vehicles.

Other reports

The animal control officer (ACO) conducted dog patrols on Wades and Crescent beaches on July 25 through 31 — no dogs, except for one service dog, were reported.

An extra patrol was requested on July 27 when a Menantic resident reported someone had damaged his door and windows. Jet skiers were creating a disturbance in Coecles Harbor and speeding in West Neck Creek; they had left when a marine unit arrived. Warnings were issued to two boats in Coecles Harbor and South Ferry for failure to display registration numbers.

On the 28th, police investigated a financial crime and a scam phone call. A caller asked police to advise a person following her to refrain from any further contact. The police did so.

Police conducted an Environmental Conservation Law check in Gardiners Creek and advised two people clamming in closed waters to return the clams and leave the area. On the 30th, at Hiberry Lane and Reels Point, ECL inspections found 12 people fishing; one warning was issued..

On the 29th, police responded to a Heights caller about a person making threats and a Ram Island caller about harassing emails.

A headquarters visitor reported on the 29th that a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed in Sylvester Manor just as kids were being dropped off at camp. The driver was located and advised to be more careful.

On July 30, a Center caller found his pool was three-quarters empty following his return to the Island after several days. The pool company believed the pump had been tampered with.

On that date, a boat owner reported that his boat was taking on water off Mashomack. Police assisted with anchoring the boat and stood by until Sea-Tow responded. A campfire was reported on grass at the end of the road at Kissing Rock. Police helped extinguish the fire and advised the people that campfires were not allowed in that area.

Six boat owners were advised on July 30 to move their boats from Silver Beach to a designated anchorage. Loud music at West Neck was called in; the volume was lowered.

On the 30th, the owners of seven boats in West Neck and two in Coecles Harbor were told to relocate to other anchorages.

Police opened an investigation into a sexual assault in West Neck on July 31. A noise complaint was located at Sunset Beach; the noise was at a reasonable level but the music was turned off.

In some other reports: police responded to two false 911 calls; checked on the wellbeing of four people; answered two lost and found reports; fingerprinted one person for employment purposes; and opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside.

Alarms

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to six fire and carbon monoxide alarms in Hay Beach, the Heights, Dering Harbor and West Neck on July 25, 26 and 29. Two were caused by a problem with the sensor, two were due to faulty detectors, one was set off by steam from a shower and there was no problem cited for the sixth.

Animals

A rabbit was reported in a Silver Beach pool. The ACO removed the rabbit; it was unharmed. An injured baby rabbit on a Heights roadway was just stunned and was returned by the ACO to its nest.

The ACO was unable to locate a bat in a Silver Beach home.

Two raccoons were stuck in dumpsters on Ram Island and in West Neck; the ACO freed both.

A dog at large in the Center was returned to its owner by the ACO.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 25, 27, 28 and 31. A sixth case refused further medical attention on the 28th.