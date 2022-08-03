Shelter Island and County preserve 20-acre parcel, Affordable housing forum set for Aug. 9

A view of West Neck Creek from the 20-acre property recently purchased for preservation. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island and County preserve a 20-acre parcel of exceptional beauty

Affordable housing? Get answers Aug. 9 at Presbyterian Church open house

Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament returns

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 2, 2022

Shelter Island Justice Court reports

NORTHFORKER

Step inside new Boat House Lofts waterfront condos in Greenport

Milla’s Puffs brings a taste of Brazil to the East End of Long Island

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.