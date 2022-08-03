Shelter Island and County preserve 20-acre parcel, Affordable housing forum set for Aug. 9
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island and County preserve a 20-acre parcel of exceptional beauty
Affordable housing? Get answers Aug. 9 at Presbyterian Church open house
Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament returns
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 2, 2022
Shelter Island Justice Court reports
NORTHFORKER
Step inside new Boat House Lofts waterfront condos in Greenport
Milla’s Puffs brings a taste of Brazil to the East End of Long Island
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.