Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Community Events, Aug. 4, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.orgr

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Elephant Toothpaste Experiment (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. You’ve probably heard of this experiment before but have you ever actually made elephant toothpaste? Neither have we but we’re going to try it and see how crazy this experiment actually gets. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Stuffed Sharks & Sea Turtles (Ages 6+) Pick up this year’s stuffed animal kits: sharks and sea turtles. The spots are super limited so be sure to register at silibrary.org. Due to the limited nature of these kits, you will randomly get a shark or a sea turtle.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Family Games at the Library, 11 a.m. Awesome outdoor games: badminton, giant foam blocks, and more. And yes, the cotton candy and popcorn machines will be up and running. Register at silibrary.org.or

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Alphabet Soup (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. This gross-out program will put your seeking skills to the test. Find every letter in the alphabet and put them in order from A-Z. The fastest person gets a gift card to Maria’s. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

Barbara Josselsohn: My Writing Life, 5:30 p.m. (In Person, Library) Author Barbara Josselsohn will discuss her life as a writer, including a behind-the-scenes look at both writing a novel and getting published. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Friday Night Dialogue: Jeff Baron: Around the World with Mr. Green, 7 p.m. (In Person, Library) Visiting Mr. Green is one of the most popular plays in the world in the past 25 years, with well over 500 productions in 26 languages in 52 countries. In a multimedia presentation, Jeff will share scenes from the play, stories of working with some of the world’s great actors. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m, Rain or shine. Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 S. Ferry Rd. No dogs permitted.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

Shelter Island Book Club: Sparks Like Stars by Nadia Hashimi, 5 p.m. (In Person, Library) Smuggled out of a palace by a guard, young Sitara narrowly escapes Afghanistan during the 1978 coup. She is her family’s only survivor and is helped to relocate by a US diplomat who adopts her. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Sea Salt Scrubs with Holly Cronin (Adult Craft), 11:30 a.m. (In Person, Library) Enhance your summer-baked skin in this class. Invigorating, soothing, or stimulating essential oils will be combined with smooth sea salt. The effects on your skin will feel scrumptious. Register at silibrary.org

Wednesday by the Water at Wade’s, 4:30 – 7:30, a beach party sponsored by the Town Recreation Dept. and South Ferry. Music by Peconic County Ramblers, food by Roaming Islander. Rain date August 17.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament, at the Shelter Island School Tennis Courts. Registration is due by Aug. 9 at the library, by mail, or online at silibrary.org. Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Doubles Round Robin Event. The entry fee is $250 per team.

TOWN MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

WQI

Thursday, August 4, 6 to 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD – OPEN HOUSE AT THE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Saturday, August 6, 3 to 5 p.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION & MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, August 9, 9 – 10 a.m., Town Hall

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, August 9, 1-4 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, August 9, 7 – 8 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, August 11, 7 – 8 p.m.