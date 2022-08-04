Correction: Affordable housing? Get answers Aug. 6 at Presbyterian Church open house

(Courtesy photo)



Confused by all the rhetoric you’re hearing and reading about community housing?



Bring your questions and comments to the Saturday, Aug. 6 Community Housing Fund Open House at the Presbyterian Church Hall from 3 p.m to 5 p.m.



Members of the Community Housing Fund Advisory Board will be on hand to speak with you and provide data to help answer your questions and hear your concerns. They also want to hear your ideas:



• Do you think affordable housing is needed?



• What criteria should be used to qualify applicants for affordable rentals or sale properties?



• Do you favor using some money to help those with existing properties to make renovations to their properties to accommodate renters?



• If new structures are to be built, where should they be sited and what should they look like?



• What else do you want to know?



Again, the Open House at the Presbyterian Church Hall will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 6.