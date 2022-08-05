Jeff Baron to speak about award-winning play at library tonight, Affordable housing answers Aug. 6 at Presbyterian Church open house

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A world traveler is coming to the Shelter Island Library: Jeff Baron to speak about his award-winning play at the library tonight

Correction: Affordable housing? Get answers Aug. 6 at Presbyterian Church open house

Young explorers get closer to nature at Mashomack

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Thank you, Gordon Gooding

Shelter Island Reporter Letters To The Editor: Aug. 4, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Beach plums are a coastal tradition and ode to summer

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of August 5

WEATHER

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through5 p.m. as the latest heat wave continues. Heat index values between 95 and 100 are expected during that timeframe, the NWS said. The high temperature is expected around 90 degrees today and the low tonight will be around 73. There is a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

The temperature is expected to be in the upper-80s Saturday and Sunday.