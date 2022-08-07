Windmill Cocktail Party coming up: Fundraiser for continuing restoration

(Credit: Don Bindler)

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will host the Fifth Annual Cocktail Party at the Windmill to support the restoration and preservation of the 1810

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the base of the Windmill at the Farm, 21 Manwaring Road. Tickets are available at sylvestermanor.org, at $175 per person.

The evening on the lawn surrounding the windmill will include an open bar with the Rolling in Dough Pizza Bar Truck, Top Hops Half Pint, specialty drinks made with Sylvester Manor herbs, a raw bar from Peeko Oysters and passed hors d’oeuvres by Wishbone Farms.

The highlight will be a special opportunity to peek inside the windmill itself, where work continues on the interior mechanisms.