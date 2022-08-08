Deer tracking flyover endorsed for Shelter Island, GOP candidates for Congress to debate

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Deer tracking flyover endorsed for Shelter Island

Candidates for the GOP nomination for 1st Congressional district to debate

Windmill Cocktail Party coming up: Fundraiser for continuing restoration

A Home on the Island: To go, or not to go

NORTHFORKER

Meet the wizard behind The Halyard’s incredible drink menu

The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork

Farm Stand to Plate: Grilling pizza with sweet peaches, bresaola and burrata

Shop Local: Explore all things nautical at Preston’s Chandlery

One Minute on the North Fork: Arshamomaque Preserve, Greenport

Photos: Northforker’s Best of the North Fork 2022 celebration at RG|NY

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday with the heat index expected to rise as high as 97 degrees. The low tonight will be around 75.