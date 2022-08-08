Deer tracking flyover endorsed for Shelter Island, GOP candidates for Congress to debate
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Deer tracking flyover endorsed for Shelter Island
Candidates for the GOP nomination for 1st Congressional district to debate
Windmill Cocktail Party coming up: Fundraiser for continuing restoration
A Home on the Island: To go, or not to go
NORTHFORKER
Meet the wizard behind The Halyard’s incredible drink menu
The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork
Farm Stand to Plate: Grilling pizza with sweet peaches, bresaola and burrata
Shop Local: Explore all things nautical at Preston’s Chandlery
One Minute on the North Fork: Arshamomaque Preserve, Greenport
Photos: Northforker’s Best of the North Fork 2022 celebration at RG|NY
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday with the heat index expected to rise as high as 97 degrees. The low tonight will be around 75.