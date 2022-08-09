Daily Update: Léon 1909 restaurant opens, Get to know Karen Springer
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Island restaurant makes its debut — Léon 1909 features European cuisine
Karen Springer, a businesswoman, wife, mother, activist and brand-new citizen, is home on Shelter Island
Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Roy Slade
Shelter Island Reporter obituary: David F. Klenawicus
Charity’s Column: How to enjoy Shelter Island responsibly
NORTHFORKER
My favorite things: Miriam Foster & Grayson Murphy
North Fork Dream Home: Enjoy the rest of summer with your very own waterslide and resort-style backyard
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. with the heat index expected to rise as high as 97 degrees. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 73.