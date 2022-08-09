Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 9, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrest

Police arrested Sarah Jo Hollifield, 45, of Sarasota, Fla. at 1:33 a.m. on Aug. 7. She was stopped for driving the wrong way on a marked one-way road and for failing to signal a turn. Ms. Hollifield was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated. She was processed at police headquarters, later arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and released on her own recognizance.

Summonses

Oscar Cruz Flores, Greenport, was driving on North Cartwright Road on Aug. 2 when he was stopped for speeding — 48 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone. He was also given a ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Juan I. Borgogno, Shelter Island, was ticketed on Manhanset Road on Aug. 4 for driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

Juan D. Buitrago Perez, East Hampton, and Drew P. Wolf, Greenport, were both given summonses on South Ferry Road on Aug. 6 for driving while using portable electronic devices.

Matthew R. Stein, New York City, received a ticket, Aug. 6, on South Ferry Road for operating an uninspected vehicle. Also on the 6th, Leland J. Murrin, New York City, was given a summons for speeding on New York Avenue — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Bay constables issued four tickets on Aug. 6 and 7: Patrick R. Hill, Bath, Maine, for failure to display his registration validation sticker in West Neck Harbor; John Sideris, Southampton, for operating at an imprudent speed in Dering Harbor and creating a wake in a “no wake” zone; Jeffrey Green, Palm Beach, Fla., operating a jet ski within 100 feet of the shore and South Ferry dock; and John E. Woodward, Manakin-Sabot, Va., for kite boarding within 100 feet of anchored boats in West Neck Harbor.

Police conducted 31 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops from Aug. 1 through 7 in the Center, Heights, Cartwright, Menantic and West Neck, resulting in seven tickets and 17 warnings.

Traffic control officers issued 53 parking tickets.

Accidents

On July 28, David Wayne Clark, Shelter Island, said he was driving north in the Highway Department parking lot when the town trailer he was towing became unattached and hit the rear of the pickup truck, causing over $1,000 in damage to the truck. Mr. Clark reported that the trailer’s locking mechanism had malfunctioned.

Jared Hamilton, Shelter Island, was issuing a parking summons on Shore Road on July 30 when Marc. W. Haves, Southampton, was backing up, causing his left front tire to roll over Mr. Hamilton’s left foot. He stated he was not injured and refused any medical attention.

On Aug. 3, Finley O. Shaw, Shelter Island, was backing out of a parking space in the North Ferry parking lot when he hit a parked vehicle belonging to John T. Conway, Shelter Island, causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side rear of Mr. Conway’s vehicle.

Three minor accidents were reported on July 23 and Aug. 5. Francoise Lapostolle, Shelter Island, was trying to exit a parking spot in front of Marie Eiffel Market while her passenger door was ajar, hitting a vehicle driven by Nancy Koltes, Shelter Island.

While on patrol, an officer saw a vehicle and trailer belonging to Kristian Clark, Shelter Island, roll into the westbound lane of West Neck Road. The vehicle was unattended but the officer interviewed Esvin E. Perezavila, Shelter Island, who was inside the trailer and said the truck had slipped out of parked, causing it to roll. Damage to the trailer was minor.

Jared R. Gibbs, Shelter Island, said he was driving west on West Neck Road when a deer hit the right headlight of his vehicle. The deer was gone when police arrived.

Other reports

A caller complained on Aug. 1 about loud parties at a neighbor’s house in the Center. An extra patrol was requested over weekends for perceived noise violations.

A caller told police on Aug. 1 that his van was missing from a Center parking lot. A similar vehicle was in the lot but was not his. An officer located the owner of the second vehicle and advised him he had taken the wrong van home. The vehicles were exchanged without incident.

The animal control officer (ACO) conducted patrols of Wades and Crescent beaches on Aug. 2, 3, 5 and 7. One warning was issued.

A warning was issued Aug. 2 to a 60-foot boat, traveling at an imprudent speed and causing a wake in the South Ferry channel.

An incident of road rage, resulting in a verbal altercation in West Neck, was reported on Aug. 3 for informational purposes.

On Aug. 4, a caller reported two people were sleeping on a beach in Hay Beach next to a fire. When the officer arrived, the caller said they had left the area and had put out the fire. An anonymous caller said a large group was playing loud music in Menantic. An officer could not locate a group or any noise or music.

On the 5th, a bay constable performed an Environmental Conservation Law check for clammers in Dickerson Creek. There were no violations..

A harassing voicemail was reported on Aug. 5. The caller did not wish to pursue criminal charges but wanted the incident documented.

A caller said on Aug. 6 that a number of parked vehicles were obstructing the view of other vehicles in West Neck. An officer found that they were all parked lawfully and no view was obscured. Warnings were issued to boats speeding in West Neck Harbor.

That day, a disabled Grady White was reported a half mile off Big Ram Island with five passengers on board. The boat was towed to safer waters inside Coecles Harbor, awaiting Sea-Tow. Officers spoke to 15 boats in Silver Beach anchored outside the designated areas.

Also on the 6th, loud music was reported at Sunset Beach; an officer found the amount of noise reasonable but advised the manager of the complaint and the volume was lowered.

On Aug. 7, jet skiers in Mashomack were issued warnings for operating at a speed greater than 5 mph in an anchorage area. A boat in Dering Harbor was warned about speeding in a no-wake zone.

A possible “satellite bar” was reported anonymously in front of Sunset Beach. The small bar, a folding table with some store-bought refreshments, was set up for a private birthday party on the beach.

Among other incidents: police attended training in West Hampton; appeared in court; responded to two false 911 calls; directed traffic at North Ferry; unlocked two cars with the keys inside; checked on the well-being of two people; and logged in six lost and found reports.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department answered seven calls in Menantic, West Neck, the Center and Silver Beach on Aug. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7. One was due to a malfunction; security alarm systems were being worked on for two others; a fourth was declared no problem; a fifth was due to a faulty sensor; the sixth was set off by steam from a shower; and the seventh was a false alarm.

An alarm in the Center was triggered by accident on Aug. 1. Police responded to a commercial alarm at Jack’s Marine on Aug. 1; the premises were secure.

Animals

A deer stuck between fence rails in Hay Beach was set free by the ACO. Two other deer, trapped in Center fences, were gone when the ACO arrived.

An osprey was reported “hopping around” in Hay Beach and didn’t fly away when the caller’s dog was barking at it. The osprey flew away when the ACO showed up. A Montclair caller was concerned about an osprey not flying; the ACO did not locate the bird but thought it could be a fledgling. Another osprey was reported in a pool area in the Center. The ACO said it was a healthy fledgling, near its nest.

A turtle hit by a vehicle in Menantic was taken to a vet for euthanasia.

A caller said a bat was hanging out on a Silver Beach front porch; the ACO relocated the bat.

A raccoon reported in the Heights was gone when the ACO arrived.

On a number of occasions, a dog was reported at large in West Neck; the ACO contacted the owner and a family member picked up the dog.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported 10 people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Aug. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 7.