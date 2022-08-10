Islander will seek world record for chin-ups, Spectacular week for Shelter Island Yacht Club
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Islander will seek world record for chin-ups Aug. 20
A spectacular Race Week for the Shelter Island Yacht Club
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 9, 2022
Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Roy Slade
Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Jean Brechter
Brassies, mashies and niblicks, oh my!
NORTHFORKER
Things we’ll do before summer comes to an end
Become an ‘Eccentric Misfit’ with übergeek Brewing Co.’s membership program
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 70 tonight, when thunderstorms and showers are likely.