Islander will seek world record for chin-ups, Spectacular week for Shelter Island Yacht Club

David Brush, in training to break a world record this weekend. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Islander will seek world record for chin-ups Aug. 20

A spectacular Race Week for the Shelter Island Yacht Club

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 9, 2022

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Roy Slade

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Jean Brechter

Brassies, mashies and niblicks, oh my!

NORTHFORKER

Things we’ll do before summer comes to an end

Become an ‘Eccentric Misfit’ with übergeek Brewing Co.’s membership program

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 70 tonight, when thunderstorms and showers are likely.