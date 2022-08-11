Shelter Reporter Calendar of Events, Aug. 11, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday,

4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email

[email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10- 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Alphabet Soup (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. This gross-out program will put your seeking skills to the test. Find every letter in the alphabet and put them in order from A-Z. The fastest person gets a gift card to Maria’s. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

Early Childhood Movie Day (Ages 3+), 1 p.m. We’re going to watch The Bad Guys, eat popcorn, and have a great time. The movie is rated PG and is an hour and 40 minutes long. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

Great Decisions: The Quad, 5:30 p.m. (In Person and Zoom, Library) The US has been in dialogue with Japan, Australia and India in an effort to contain China. Recently, the Quad countries held joint naval exercises in the South Pacific. Will this alliance be effective? Iqbal Mamdani will be guest speaker for this discussion. This program will take place both in person and on Zoom. Register at silibrary.org and specify which you are registering for.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Friday Night Dialogue: John Avlon – Lincoln and the Fight for Peace, 7 p.m. (In Person, Library) Lincoln and the Fight for Peace reveals how Lincoln’s character informed his commitment to unconditional surrender followed by a magnanimous peace. John Avlon will join us to discuss this timely new book. Artist Roz Dimon will bring several of her Lincoln drawings to help set the scene. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament, at the Shelter Island School Tennis Courts. 8 a.m. start.

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m, Rain or shine. Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 S. Ferry Rd. No dogs permitted.

Artist Isadora Capraro’s opening reception at Dirt Beauty Gallery on Grand Avenue from 5 to 8 p.m. The show will run through Sept. 11.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

The Ancient Worlds of Chaco Canyon,

4 p.m. (Zoom, Library) This presentation takes us into the lives of the Ancestral pueblo people of Northwest New Mexico. We’ll look at the largest man-made structures in North America (up until the mid-1800s), examine the mysteries of the Chaco roads, and explore the solar and lunar alignments built into these monumental structures. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

What are We Drinking Tonight? A Shelter Island Water Primer, 5:30 p.m. (In Person, Library) The Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee will present facts and myths about water on the island. Topics covered will include: a description of the aquifer, how water flow is directed, what is in our water, steps to prevent contamination/hazardous waste, well testing, and more. Town Engineer Joseph Finora will answer your questions. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

The Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow is appearing at the Ram’s Head Inn, 6 to 9 p.m.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, August 11, 7 – 8 p.m.

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, August 15, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

WAC

Monday, August 15, 2 to 3 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, August 15, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, August 16, 3 to 6 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, August 16, 6 to 7 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, August 17, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT

Work Session for 2023 budget,

Monday, August 15, 6 p.m.

Regular monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board meeting, Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m., Village Hall