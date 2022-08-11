Ram’s head Inn dock case delayed

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

It appears that settlement efforts between Ram’s Head Inn owner Aandrea Carter and Shelter Island Town officials have been delayed. In early July, both sides asked the court to delay any action until Aug. 4, to allow time for a possible settlement.

An Aug. 4 court date between the parties was delayed while papers were filed seeking to dismiss actions against the Town Board and Town Attorney Stephen Kiely brought by Ms. Carter.

Attorney Timothy Hill of Messina Perillo Hill of Sayville filed a motion with the court seeking to dismiss charges against the town officials. In a supporting memorandum, Mr. Hill maintained that since the land on which the dock rests has been determined to belong to the Town, the actions taken to block use of the dock were legal.

Attorneys for Ms. Carter were notified of the motion and other materials filed by Mr. Hill. They were given until Thursday, Sept. 1 to respond with a court date set for that morning.