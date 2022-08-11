Shelter Island Reporter real estate transactions, Aug. 11, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 27-July 3, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Stroh, W & M, to JBS33139 LLC, 34 Rocky Point Rd (700-13-1-28.1), (V), $445,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• MRL Properties LLC to Tamamoto, Craig, 80 Further Ln (600-110-2-7.1), (R), $765,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Cunningham, Neil, 2104 Fox Hill Dr (600-40.4-1-9), (R), $391,560

• Gerbino, L, by Administrator to Maciorowski, Jason, 47 Triangle Ln (600-99-1-13.10), (R), $415,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Milner, M, & Tese-Milner to Rubber Donut LLC, 530 Broadwaters Rd (1000-104-10-4), (R), $2,100,000

• AGM Associates to Gazaam LLC, 500 Broadwaters Rd (1000-104-10-5), (V), $1,050,000

• Brunet, B Trust to Breezy Shores LLC, 540 Vanston Rd (1000-104-12-9), (R), $805,000

• DuBon, E Trust to GMP Solutionss LLC, 505 Southern Cross Rd (1000-110-5-29), (R), $885,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Divine Homes LLC to 625 Cedar Drive LLC, 625 Cedar Dr S (1000-31-3-11.5), (R), $1,850,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• P & E LLC to Blooming Blessings LLC, 5655 Aldrich Ln (1000-120-3-11.16), (V), $500,000

• P & E LLC to Used to be Potatoes LLC, 5655 Aldrich Ln (1000-130-3-11.23), (V), $255,000

• Zahra, C & J, to 140 Pike Street LLC, 140 Pike St (1000-141-4-5), (C), $1,250,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Murphy, A & M, to King, Kevin, 890 Arrowhead Ln (1000-98-2-6.1), (R), $1,425,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Heatley, K, to Jayamaha, Don, 16 Cruise St (600-13-3-42), (R), $367,000

• Marwood Holdings LLC to Arias Garcia, Luis, 139 Moet Dr (600-64-4-4), (R), $625,000

• Cook, H, to McBurnie, Jozefa, 422 Kratoville Ave (600-124-2-20), (R), $412,500

• Munzel, J, to Everything in Moderation, 548 Roanoke Ave (600-126-4-23), (C), $600,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Wendling, A Trust to Jamesport Seven Holdings, 11 Scallop Rd (600-92-3-8.1), (R), $595,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Sledzieski, Vanecek & to Giatrakis, Giuseppe, 58670 CR 48 (1000-44-4-4), (R), $750,000

• Tedeschi Jr, F Trust to Faber, Stephen, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit 9D (1000-63.2-1-24), (C), $445,000

• Pearsall, B, to Mortonfield LLC, 520 W Shore Dr (1000-80-1-49.1), (R), $1,825,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Gilleeny Family Trust to Bak, Joseph, 58 Oakwood Dr (600-33-2-19), (R), $517,000

• Rodiguez, M, to Timpone, Carl, 3 7th St (600-33-6-1), (R), $379,000

• Dunn, M, to Pullara, Joseph, 90 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.26), (R), $685,000