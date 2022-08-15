Jenny Zahler cares for Island’s natural residents, Rescued turtle returned to sea
Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Jenny Zahler cares for Island’s natural residents
Rescued turtle recovers, returned to sea
Gray preps young to be stewards of nature
Dickson calls for housing referendum delay
SCWA water restrictions hit 2 Island areas
NORTHFORKER
Tickets on sale for first-ever Northforker Wine & Food Classic Sept. 1
Pioneers of North Fork food and wine share a history together
Channel your sense of adventure with Easterly Sailing
Exploring the lighthouses of Southold Town
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through Hallock State Park Preserve
What’s for sale on the Mattituck waterfront
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.