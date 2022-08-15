Jenny Zahler cares for Island’s natural residents, Rescued turtle returned to sea

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO In one of the many duties she is called on to perform, Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler is shown here with a fledgling osprey that had difficulties with its maiden flight, bringing it to the ground and in danger. Officer Zahler rescued the bird and returned it to its nest.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Jenny Zahler cares for Island’s natural residents

Rescued turtle recovers, returned to sea

Gray preps young to be stewards of nature

Dickson calls for housing referendum delay

SCWA water restrictions hit 2 Island areas

NORTHFORKER

Tickets on sale for first-ever Northforker Wine & Food Classic Sept. 1

Pioneers of North Fork food and wine share a history together

Channel your sense of adventure with Easterly Sailing

Exploring the lighthouses of Southold Town

One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through Hallock State Park Preserve

What’s for sale on the Mattituck waterfront

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.