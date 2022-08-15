Resolution delayed on White subdivision

A view of West Neck Creek from the 20-acre property recently purchased for preservation. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Planning Board action on the Nelson C. White Estate major subdivision application isn’t moving as rapidly as family members had hoped. But aside from the timeline, it’s evident the subdivision affecting the 20.1 acre sale of land to the town and Suffolk County will be approved once the application is complete.

At issue at the Aug. 9 Planning Board meeting with representatives of the family, was that to waive its requirement for a couple of records necessary to completing the application must be filed before a resolution is passed to approve the subdivision. The Planning Board accepted several amendments to the resolution attorney Bill Freyvogel had requested on behalf of the family. Mr. Freyvogel is the husband of Carla White Freyvogel, one of the principals involved in the decision to allow town Community Preservation Fund money to be used in coordination with Suffolk County to purchase the site for passive recreation.

But to pass a resolution with an incomplete application could set a precedent future applicants would seek, Mr. McDonald said.

Planning Board members want a completed formal application. They rejected an offer from Mr. Freyvogel to put $50,000 in escrow so if they failed to complete work on the site as promised, the money would cover that work.

Even if the money were sufficient, Mr. McDonald questioned who would oversee the work if the applicants defaulted.

At issue for the applicants is the desire to close the deal as quickly as possible. Without the resolution, they are blocked from doing so.

“We will bend over backwards to get the work done,” Caleb White said.

“I think we’ve earned a little bit of trust from the Planning Board” to allow the resolution to be passed to allow the closing to take place, Mr. Freyvogel said.

“We will work with you,” Mr. McDonald said. But to waive the requirement for the final documents was a step too far for him and the other members.

Mr. Freyvogel said he would hope to have the documents to Beth Baldwin of Esseks, Hefter, Angel, Di Talia & Pasca, LLC, the attorney for the Planning Board.

Mr. McDonald said he believed if the records are forthcoming, the Planning Board could pass the resolution in September and there would be plenty of time to complete the site work the family has promised to do in advance of a December deadline.