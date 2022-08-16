Daily Update: Resolution delayed on White subdivision, Channel your sense of adventure with Easterly Sailing
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Resolution delayed on White subdivision
Channel your sense of adventure with Easterly Sailing
NORTHFORKER
Hidden North Fork: A haven for bookworms in a historic barn
North Fork Dream Home: Modern new construction with sleek lines and a thoughtful layout
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a chance for thunderstorms after 2 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 65.