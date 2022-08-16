Cocktails for CAST

Shelter Island’s Lions Club will host a cocktail party on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 to benefit Shelter Island Friends of CAST.

The Lions have been strong partners with CAST, (Community Action Southold Town), presenting them on July 20 with a check for $20,000. Since 1965, CAST has been serving low-income individuals and families on the North Fork with nutrition, clothing, energy, employment and education.

The CAST On Wheels mobile food pantry and resource center comes to Shelter Island twice a month, bringing fresh food that supplements staples available at the Island food pantry.

The party, $50 at the gate, will include beer, wine or a signature cocktail as well as hors d’oeuvres. For more details, email [email protected]