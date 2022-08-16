GBCC wants more water use

Jay (Jake)Card III. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club informed the Water Advisory Board that it is considering submitting an application that, if approved, would enable it to increase its annual water use to 6.1 million gallons in order to serve the clubhouse, according to Jay Card Jr., who is heading GBCC’s irrigation committee. He said if the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approves, it would about double the current water use.

Mr. Card met with Water Advisory Committee (WAC) Chairman Peter Grand to outline the proposal that hasn’t yet been submitted to the DEC. Mr. Grand shared the information with his committee at Monday’s meeting.

Mr. Grand noted information he received listed several mitigating factors, including plans to make use of reclaimed water and add a storage tank to hold up to 200,000 gallons.

Mr. Card said he expects the DEC will reach out to the Town Board before acting on any application. Town Engineer Joe Finora said he thinks Town Board approval would be necessary as well, but was reaching out to Town Attorney Stephen Kiely for clarification on the process.

Mr. Card expects to set up a meeting with the Town Board to further outline the plan.

“It’s complicated,” Mr. Grand said about the proposal. “There’s a lot of incomplete topics there,” he said.

“It’s certainly incomplete,” Town Engineer Joe Finora agreed. He said the proposal he saw was not the work of a professional hydrologist but came from the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club (GBCC) Irrigation Committee. At the same time, he applauded the intent to recapture water for reuse.

Other WAC members raised questions about whether the 6 million gallons would be used over a year-round period or during the three active months in the summer when golfers are using the course. Water use Island-wide increases during the summer months because of the addition of seasonal residents and visitors, often accompanied by some hot dry days.