Preservation Committee chairman cites Town Board lack of communication

Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board Chairman Gordon Gooding. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Members of the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Committee are displeased with what they see as a lack of respect and insufficient communication from the Town Board.

CPF Chairman Gordon Gooding told the Board at Tuesday evening’s monthly meeting the entire committee should have been informed in advance of plans to use up to $100,000 of CPF money to pay for a consultant to explore and potentially write a plan for transfer of development rights that could be used as a tool in developing affordable housing.

In advance of the evening meeting, Mr. Gooding had asked the Town Board at its work session to take the item naming the consultant from the agenda since the CPF Advisory Board had not been given any heads up about the appointment and that should have come before a resolution.

Nonetheless the resolution to appoint the firm of P.W. Grosser Consulting to produce a Generic Environmental Impact Statement and create a proposal for a TDR program was passed unanimously at th evening meeting.

Mr. Gooding said after the meeting he learned of plans to hire a consultant in an executive session with Supervisor Gerry Siller and other committee and board chiefs. But he said there was no mention of the amount of money that could be involved.

CPF member Cathy Kenny, an attorney, told the Town Board her reading of the law is that before CPF money could be used , a TDR program needed to be established.

No money is to be used from CPF funds for exploration and creation of a TDR program, Mr. Gooding said.

“I also believe if the Town would have discussed their intention with the CPF committee prior to creating the resolution, a reasonable proposal could have been agreed to,” he said.

He further questioned whether a request for proposals for a consultant had been issued and whether the job had been put out to bid .

Town Attorney Stephen Kiely said the CPF Advisory Board’s only charge is to explore and recommend possible purchases of land for preservation to the Town Board.

He further reiterated he has tried to foster improved communications with the Advisory Board and the Town Board. At the same time, he said the Town is obligated to explore possible implementation of TDRs, maintaining it’s acceptable to use CPF money for that purpose.

“What’s wrong with a phone call — a little respect?” Mr. Gooding asked. He said he never had a problem with a previous Town Board but this isn’t the first time he and his committee have been cut out of communication.

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla, who is a liaison to the CPF Advisory Board apologized for any misinterpretation of her role in communications.

That brought Councilman Jim Colligan into the conversation, telling Mr. Gooding when a person apologizes, it’s appropriate to accept it.

Mr. Gooding said he shouldn’t have to hear about issues concerning the CPF Advisory Board at Town Board meetings or read about them in the newspaper, but members should know about issues in advance of any actions.