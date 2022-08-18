Daily Update: Town Board criticized for lack of communication, See the latest real estate transfers
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Preservation Committee chairman cites Town Board lack of communication
Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 18, 2022
Town Water Committee focuses on geothermal energy and irrigation
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of August 18
Boozy frozen drinks to cool you off in the sweltering North Fork heat
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.