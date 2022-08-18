Daily Update: Town Board criticized for lack of communication, See the latest real estate transfers

Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board Chairman Gordon Gooding. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Preservation Committee chairman cites Town Board lack of communication

Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 18, 2022

Town Water Committee focuses on geothermal energy and irrigation

GBCC wants more water use

Cocktails for CAST

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of August 18

Boozy frozen drinks to cool you off in the sweltering North Fork heat

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.