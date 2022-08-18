Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 18, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, July 7-10, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Case III, C, to Weaver, Philip, 16 Wesley Ave (700-5-2-11), (R), $720,000

• Tarlow, J & W, & Carlson, J, to Nancy Brown LLC, 25 Nostrand Pkwy (700-17-1-7.1), (R), $6,000,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Bassemir, D & M, to Friedman, Edward, 32 Peacock Path (600-21-2-13.5), (R), $735,000

• Steers, R & M, to Herrera Tomas, Felipe, 8 Ruth Ct (600-85-1-10.33), (R), $625,500

CALVERTON (11933)

• Bick, M, & Germano, S, to Plaza Vargas, Fernando, 29 Southfield Rd (600-79-1-15.9), (R), $740,000

• 31 Old Stone Road House to Domow, Joel, 31 Old Stone Rd (600-97-1-73), (R), $470,000

• Hodgins, H, by Executor to Garrido Palencia, Blanca, 160 Forge Rd (600-118-5-8), (R), $300,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Wu, James, Harvest Pointe Home #37 (1000-102.1-2-11), (R), $775,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Pinkwawter, S to Benatar, Esther, 2737 Rocky Point Rd (1000-30-3-6), (R), $1,400,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Pineda, R, & Canales, M, to Bajandas, Kenneth, 98 Ludlam Ave (900-142-1-1.24), (R), $540,000

• De Paz, S & C, to Cardona, Mario, 70 Port St (900-142-1-4), (V), $177,940

GREENPORT (11944)

• Claps, V & B, to Chopra, Pranav, 295 Sterling Pl (1000-34-3-27), (R), $685,000

• Quiet Man Holdings to Susser, Jennifer, 325 Bridge St (1000-34-3-49), (R), $1,400,000

• Westbury Properties to Pineros, Nicolas, 405 Kerwin Blvd (1000-53-2-6), (C), $625,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Mr. G. Integrity Inc to Mac Donald, Timothy, 405 Mayflower Rd (1000-107-8-21), (R), $726,000

• Diaz, P, by Ref to Deutsche Bank National Tr, 1235 Factory Ave (1000-122-2-18), (R), $476,433

• Marino, D to Solution East LLC, 625 Park Ave (1000-123-1-6), (V), $675,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Griffin, Pantaleo & Cam to Quigley, Regina, 16 Overbrook St (600-13-4-22), (R), $337,000

• Zanni, R & E Trust to Andreacchi, Joseph, 2504 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-156), (R), $540,000

• Spero, J, to Campoverde-Rojas, Juan, 1218 Redleaf Ct (600-81-1-21.18), (R), $531,000

• John Wesley Village III to Whitney Wesley LLC, Middle Rd (600-82-2-4.13), (C), $15,800,000

• G & Z Riverhead Community to Ziccardi, Siobhan, 7 Red Barn Rd, Unit 13 (600-82.4-2-13), (R), $499,000

• 2356 Madison LLC to Sanchez, Romario, 22 Merritts Pond Rd (600-102-4-17), (R), $560,000

• Arango,C, & Giraldo, A, to Miranda, Yolanda, 50 Meadow Ln (600-110-1-9), (R), $300,000

• 410 Sound Avenue LLC to 505 Lincoln Opportunity, Zone Fund LLC, 505 Lincoln St (600-128-1-4), (C), $700,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Froelich, S, to Kleinhandler, Ronald, 14395 Main Bayview Rd (1000-89-1-3.2), (R), $1,359,000

• Melchione, R & C Trust to Vassilakos, Gregory, 14370 Soundview Ave (1000-50-6-1), (R), $999,000

• Shideler, S, to Verrelli, Jason, 175 Laurel Ave (1000-56-2-8.1), (R), $999,999

• Goggins Nickles, K, to Divello-Haase, Diana, 210 Arshamomaque Ave (1000-66-2-50), (V), $300,000

• Rossi, R, to Robinson, Howard, 51295 Route 25 (1000-70-1-1), (R), $735,000

• Lawall, R, & Tantillo, J, to Joswick, Shawn, 135 Bayberry Rd (1000-76-1-6), (R), $665,000

• Tatelman, S & J, to Stewart, James, 1700 Cedar Dr (1000-78-8-17.1), (R), $1,785,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)