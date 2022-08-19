Grossman to speak on ‘Cold War: Long Island’

Karl Grossman

Columnist Karl Grossman will be speaking about “Cold War: Long Island,” a book he co-authored with Professor Christoper Verga of Suffolk County Community College.

His talk at Sag Harbor’s John Jermain Memorial Library is slated for Sunday, Sept. 4, between 1 and 2:30 p.m.

The library’s announcement of the talk noted it “chronicles Cold War activities on Long Island, including the establishment of bases for nuclear-tipped missiles in Rocky Point and Westhampton, and the proposed Plum Island Animal Disease Center research on the use of biological warfare to destroy livestock in the Soviet Union.”

There’s no charge, but those who wish to attend need to register at https://www.johnjermain.org/event/on-site-meet-the-author-with-karl-grossman/.