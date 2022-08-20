Lost hat and other surprises

COURTESY PHOTO A day with little wind plagued Menantic Yacht Club members who prefer windy days, but members still enjoyed the races.

Last week the Menantic Yacht Club had extremely heavy winds for its Sunfish races. This past Sunday the wind was almost non-existent, at least for the start of racing, and even I was semi-disappointed. But remember that being on the water is better than being on land anytime. Thanks to the light winds – only 7 to 8 knots by day’s end — there were no crashes or flips, and only one broken part.

I’m beginning to think the fleet likes the really strong wind. Last week we had close to a record turnout of 29 sailors. In Sunday’s light winds, we only had 18, but made up for it with two separate cheering sections. Charlie Modica Jr. and 3-year-old daughter Rosie were rooting for Charlie Sr., and as a result, Charlie placed second on the day, ahead of his brother, John, finally. Maybe Charlie should bring his cheering section every week. The other cheering team was Alicia Rojas’s husband Robert and 6-year-old son, Nate. Maybe Rosie and Nate will join the fleet one day.

In a state of total disbelief, Jodi Sisely surprised herself and placed third in one race. Way to go, Jodi. Paul Zinger took the day, however, with five first-place finishes. To keep it all in the family, his dad George also placed first in one race. As I rounded the windward mark in one race, George yelled to me not to get caught in the mark’s anchor line. I couldn’t raise my board fast enough, lost my first-place lead and after 20 years of racing, I finally lost my hat. Thanks anyway, George.

After racing, both Denise Fenchel and Mary Vetri were seen replacing their thru hull bailers with guidance from mechanic Charlie. Paul graciously offered to give me a new cheek — the part that holds the rudder in place – which had broken at some point during the races. Paul and Ellen Leonforte gave Will Lehr a “new” used gooseneck to replace the one that Will broke last week. Thanks, guys.

Commodore Pete Bethge was the Principal Race Officer (PRO) on Sunday, with the usual suspects as crew: Betsy Colby, Marian Thomsen and Sallie Bethge. Thank you all for doing a superb job.

The race committee ran six races, and just when we thought the day was over the Commodore surprised us with the annual Up the West Neck Creek Race (UWNCR) in which the chase boat drops a mark somewhere up West Neck Creek and the fleet has to locate it, make a port rounding and find the finish line, which is between the committee boat and Bill Martens’ dock. There was the regular 3-minute starting sequence and then the fleet was off. Usually this race is brutal because there are hundreds of wind shifts. Not so much on Sunday. With a southwest wind, the first leg of the UWNCR was all downwind. As we approached the entrance to the creek, John yelled that it was high tide so we should be able to cross the sand bar by raising the dagger board. Charlie, who was on the right side of the course, must have heard his younger brother and did so. As it turned out, the best and steadiest wind was on the right side of the course and Charlie pulled out in front. As the fleet neared the mark for a port rounding things tightened up, but Charlie kept the lead followed by Paul. Even with a grounding, Paul managed to place second to Charlie’s first place finish. To my astonishment, I placed third but only after the good folks on the committee boat told me that I had to sail left to actually cross the finish line.

Matt Fox ran one chase boat with Nancy Miller and Melanie Coronetz as crew. Sorry I left your name out last week. Rob Bethge captained the other boat crewed by Rita Gates. They set marks and had an enjoyable time on the water.

Matt Fox will host an after-race party next Sunday.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, be sure to bring your life jacket and, for the protection of the chase boat crew, be fully vaccinated. Also bring a signed waiver if sailing for the first time. Commodore Bethge has a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Call Bob Harris at 505-235-5844 (email: [email protected]) or Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 (email: [email protected]) to reserve your boat or just to ask about our incredible club.

See you on the water.