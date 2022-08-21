Shelter Islander surpasses chin-up and fundraising goals

COURTESY PHOTO David Brush is chin-up champ; Parkinson’t Research is winner

David Brush smashed the Guinness record for the most chin-ups in a 24-hour period surpassing his 5,500 goal in slightly more than 20 hours. But he went on to hit 5,634 before his stream was shut down with someone indicating that another competitor was seeking the new record.

The previous record was 5,340 chin-ups in 24 hours held by Idai Makaya in the United Kingdom. Mr. Makaya achieved his record in September 2020.

David’s achievement will take up to 12 weeks to be certified by Guinness, but the 20-year old Shelter Islander has already broken his fund-raising goal of $5,500, bringing in $7,815 at this point, to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, to honor his grandfather, Donald Hess, who passed away in January after battling Parkinson’s Disease.

“My grandfather’s life was defined by his relentless pursuit of excellence and an infectious sense of humor that is fondly remembered by everyone who knew him,” David said on his GoFundMe page. “Even when his Parkinson’s was at its worst, my grandfather was still the most inspirational person I’ve ever known,” he said.

A complete story on David’s experience by Charity Robey will appear in Thursday’s Reporter with photos by Adam Bundy.