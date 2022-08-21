Town Board must step up on affordables

COURTESY PHOTO

Despite efforts by the Community Housing Fund Advisory Board and Community Housing Fund to disseminate information about the Nov. 8 transfer tax referendum, it’s evident there are voters who aren’t getting the information they seek.

Former councilman Albert Dickson highlighted the problem at the Aug. 9 work session when he warned there would be voters who reject the Nov. 8 referendum on using the state-created Peconic Bay Community Housing Fund to raise money for affordable housing. They would do so, he said, not because they oppose affordable housing but because they aren’t getting answers to their questions from their elected officials.

The two committees are putting clear information out there, but not everyone has the time to follow multiple meetings. Many want to hear answers from the Town Board.

No doubt some advertisements have muddied the waters. A lot of accurate information has been disseminated through ads and stories about committee meetings. But some inaccurate or unclear information has appeared in some advertisements.

We don’t blame the Town Board for not wanting to respond to advertisements. But by now, there are likely few who don’t know the legitimate questions that are resulting in confusion:

• How much housing is envisioned on the Island? You may not have the full answer, but you know it’s not hundreds of units.

• How would those who get to rent or buy units be chosen?

• Where might such housing be sited? You may not have all specific sites, but you know these would be on town-owned land or in existing private houses or accessory buildings where owners of property might need some financial assistance to offer safe, affordable rental apartments.

• What would newly constructed buildings look like? You know there have been drafts of rental and sale units by volunteers Michael Shatken and Matt Sherman that are not huge brick apartment buildings more suited to urban areas.

There are many more questions and answers and voters want to hear the answers from those who make final decisions — elected officials.

It’s time for the Town Board to put aside bruised egos and schedule a town-wide meeting, not to argue but to clearly respond to legitimate questions.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor), who authored the legislation, has said millions of dollars could have been banked for East End affordables but was lost because of delays. An informed vote is necessary in November.