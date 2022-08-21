ZBA agrees, Heights Firehouse needs face lift

JULIE LANE PHOTO | Fire Commissioner Andy Reeve was one of those who brought plans to the Zoning Board of Appeals for renovations to the Heights Firehouse

The Zoning Board of Appeals discussion at its Aug. 17 work session made it clear Fire Commissioners would get renovation plans for the Heights Firehouse approved at the Aug. 24 meeting with two conditions.

With the approval, the commissioners will be able to make the old firehouse handicapped accessible and will have a bathroom constructed on the second floor with a shower that could be used by firefighters after returning from any call where they may have been exploded to contaminated materials. An existing sidewall of the building in disrepair will be replaced.

However, except in the case where the firehouse might be needed for residents during an emergency such as a weather event, it could not be used as sleeping quarters for firefighters without returning to the ZBA for a special permit.

Construction would have to take place in line with restrictions the Heights Property Owners impose on all building in the area and materials for that construction have to be stored within the building.

The firehouse has provided space for members’ special events, such as weddings. But a request from Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis that issues of noise or other problems from such events be restricted from using a back deck of the firehouse. But ZBA members agreed that’s not for the ZBA to decide.

That’s something the HPOC has to work out with the fire commissioners, ZBA Chairman Phil DiOrio said. But he noted there has always been a good relationship between the fire commissioners and HPOC and that’s something the two parties need to work out, noting there’s a good relationship between the two organizations with the HPOC using the Heights Firehouse for its meetings without charge.

Ms. Lagudis noted the HPOC provides water and septic services to the firehouse.