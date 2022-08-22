Daily Update: Shelter Islander sets Guinness record for chin-ups, ZBA agrees Heights firehouse needs a facelift
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Islander surpasses chin-up and fundraising goals
ZBA agrees, Heights Firehouse needs face lift
Editorial: Town Board must step up on affordables
Young golfers enliven the Goat
Father-son duo takes Shelter Island tennis tourney
Mini triathlon is prep for Maine
Grossman to speak on ‘Cold War: Long Island’
NORTHFORKER
Five fun North Fork activities to do with your kids before they head back to school
New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course
One Minute on the North Fork: Exploring Hallockville Museum Farm
Day-long music festival coming to Peconic riverfront in Riverhead
Where to find grilled cheese for grown-ups on the North Fork
The powerful partnership that makes Chronicle Wines so good
WEATHER
It will be cloudy today with a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms and a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A half inch of rain is possible and the chance for thunderstorms continues into Monday evening, when the low will fall to 69.