Daily Update: Shelter Islander sets Guinness record for chin-ups, ZBA agrees Heights firehouse needs a facelift

COURTESY PHOTO David Brush is chin-up champ; Parkinson’s Research is winner

Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Islander surpasses chin-up and fundraising goals

ZBA agrees, Heights Firehouse needs face lift

Editorial: Town Board must step up on affordables

Young golfers enliven the Goat

Father-son duo takes Shelter Island tennis tourney

Mini triathlon is prep for Maine

Lost hat and other surprises

Grossman to speak on ‘Cold War: Long Island’

NORTHFORKER

Five fun North Fork activities to do with your kids before they head back to school

New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course

One Minute on the North Fork: Exploring Hallockville Museum Farm

Day-long music festival coming to Peconic riverfront in Riverhead

Where to find grilled cheese for grown-ups on the North Fork

The powerful partnership that makes Chronicle Wines so good

WEATHER

It will be cloudy today with a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms and a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A half inch of rain is possible and the chance for thunderstorms continues into Monday evening, when the low will fall to 69.