Preservation Committee chair chides Town Board for failure to communicate: Councilwoman, town attorney defend positions

(Credit: Reporter file)

Members of the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Committee are displeased with what they see as a lack of respect and insufficient communication from the Town Board.

At the same time, Town Attorney Stephen Kiely disagreed with the criticism, maintaining efforts have been made to improve communications between the Town Board and CPF Advisory Board. Councilwoman Meg Larsen took issue after the meeting with statements made by CPF Chairman Gordon Gooding

Mr. Gooding told the Board at it’s Aug. 16 monthly meeting that the entire committee should have been informed in advance of plans to use up to $100,000 of CPF money to pay for a consultant to explore and potentially write a plan for transfer of development rights, which could be used as a tool in developing affordable housing.

In advance of the evening meeting, Mr. Gooding had asked the Town Board at its work session to take the item naming the consultant from the agenda since the CPF Advisory Board had not been given any heads-up about the appointment, which should have come before a resolution.

Nevertheless, the resolution to appoint the firm of P.W. Grosser Consulting to produce a Generic Environmental Impact Statement and create a proposal for a TDR program was passed unanimously at the evening meeting.

Mr. Gooding said after the meeting that he learned of plans to hire a consultant in an executive session with Supervisor Gerry Siller and other committee and board chiefs. But he said there was no mention of the amount of money that could be involved. CPF member Cathy Kenny, an attorney, told the Town Board her reading of the law is that before CPF money could be used, a TDR program needed to be established.

No money is to be used from CPF funds for exploration and creation of a TDR program, Mr. Gooding said. “I also believe if the Town would have discussed their intention with the CPF committee prior to creating the resolution, a reasonable proposal could have been agreed to,” he said. He further questioned whether a request for proposals for a consultant had been issued and whether the job had been put out to bid .

Mr. Kiely said the CPF Advisory Board’s only duty is to explore and recommend possible purchases of land for preservation to the Town Board. He further reiterated he has tried to foster improved communications with the Advisory Board and the Town Board. He added that the Town is obligated to explore possible implementation of TDRs, maintaining that it’s acceptable to use CPF money for that purpose.

“What’s wrong with a phone call — a little respect?” Mr. Gooding asked. He said he never had a problem with a previous Town Board, noting this isn’t the first time he and his committee have been cut out of the loop by the present administration.

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla, who is a liaison to the CPF Advisory Board apologized for any misinterpretation of her role in communications. That brought Councilman Jim Colligan into the conversation, telling Mr. Gooding when a person apologizes, it’s appropriate to accept it.

Mr. Gooding said he shouldn’t have to hear about issues concerning the CPF Advisory Board at Town Board meetings or read about them in the newspaper; members should know about issues in advance of any actions.

In an email to Mr. Gooding, copied to the Reporter after the meeting, Councilwoman Larsen said the CPF chairman was told about the plan to pay for the study with CPF money and said she informed him at that executive session the cost could be $100,000.

“This was clearly communicated to you, you agreed that the statute allowed for it and you did not voice objection,” Ms. Larsen said. She said it was Mr. Gooding’s decision not to share that information with his committee.

She added that Mr. Gooding “orchestrated a scenario [that] painted the board as nefarious and intentionally miss-communicative. It seems like you manipulated your committee,” she said.

Ms. Larsen said Mr. Gooding attempted to “undermine and discredit the Board in a fashion that I find unacceptable.”

If necessary, the Town Board would “insist that two members from CPF attend every executive session where contract negotiations or land purchases are being discussed to ensure clear communication” between the Town Board and the CPF committee.

To Mr. Gooding’s comments about communications with previous Town Boards flowing smoothly, Ms. Larsen said that may be true, but the procedures failed to meet legal requirements set forth by its enabling legislation.

Public hearings are required and were not held in connection with previous land purchases. That has now been corrected, she said.