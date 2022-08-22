Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor, Aug. 22, 2022

Caddies at the Aug.7 Shelter Island Country Club’s Hickory Golf Classic carried period golf clubs and sported natty flat caps. From left: Lauren Gibbs, Oliver Mc Donald, Lexi Jernick, Maeve Springer, Reese Keller, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Noah Green, Jude Martucci and George McDonald with goats Sally and Harry. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Country Club’s Hickory Golf Classic was a wonderful event thanks to the support of so many Islanders and businesses who sponsored holes, the many volunteers who gave their time and energy, and those who chose to play golf in historic fashion.

The club’s 120th anniversary event helped us raise money to continue to support our new Junior Golf Program established this spring in memory of Owen N. Dickson.

My only wish is that the Reporter had honored my plea to print photos of the winning golfers — Jimi Rando, Ron Holmes, Matt Dunning and Ian Kanarvogel — who treated us to a spectacular playoff, and the nine young caddies who walked the course on a hot day carrying each team’s bag of hickory clubs.

They absolutely deserved to be the center of attention. To publish their photos only online is but a small consolation.

MARY FRAN GLEASON, Chair, SICC 120 Committee