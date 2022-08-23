Daily Update: Three candidates facing off in 1st District GOP primary, Aquebogue windmill gets sails from Sylvester Manor

Shelter Island comes to the rescue as an Aquebogue windmill receives sails from Sylvester Manor. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Damaged Aquebogue windmill gets sails from Sylvester Manor: An odyssey of luck and perseverance

Three candidates face off in GOP primary for 1st Congressional District

Green Expo a success despite heat

A mirror to a dark past — and present? Book Review: “The Hangman and His Wife: The Life and Death of Reinhard Heydrich,” by Nancy Dougherty

Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor, Aug. 22, 2022

NORTHFORKER

The 16th annual North Fork Foodie Tour is set for next month. Here’s everything to know about the event

North Fork Dream Home: Expansive waterfront estate in Cutchogue is an entertainer’s delight

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and the low tonight will be around 69.