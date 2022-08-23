Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 23, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Police arrested Neal E. Segal, 51, Shelter Island, at 11:46 p.m. on Aug. 21 and charged him with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, and moving from lane unsafely. Responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident, police said the vehicle driven by Mr. Segal had left the roadway and went into the water in the area of South Menantic Road. Mr. Segal was transported to police headquarters for processing and held overnight for arraignment before Shelter Island Justice Court.

Police arrested two men for driving while intoxicated as a result of a DWI Enforcement Detail conducted at random traffic safety check points between 5 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Derek Joseph Mayer, 26, of Shoreham, and Mitchell Paul Kornhaber, 37, of Port Washington, were charged with DWI, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and released on their own recognizance.

Detective/Sergeant Jack Thilberg said DWI enforcement efforts will continue throughout the summer; he reminded motorists to drive safely.

On Aug. 21 at 8:05 p.m., police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on the Island; the vehicle had hit a utility pole that had snapped at its base, bringing down wires. The driver, Mohamed Adil El Batji, 49, of New York City, was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed at police headquarters and held overnight for arraignment in Justice Court.

Summonses

On Aug. 15, four tickets were issued on South Ferry Road: Nicholas J. Lippis, Chatham, Mass., operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device; Kelly A. Montalbano, Port Jefferson, for an uninspected vehicle; William C. Ruccio, Cape May, N.J., using a cellphone; and James V. Casale, East Hampton, portable electronic device.

On Aug. 16, Jose E. DaSilva, Naples, Fla., was ticketed on North Ferry Road for using a portable electronic device and Henry L. Munoz Santos, Greenport, for failure to cover loose cargo on Smith Street; Chytanya P. Rangaiah, Scarsdale, and Andrea B. Mangan, Floral Park, failure to keep right on North Ferry Road; and Stanley W. Church, Shelter Island, making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling on North Ferry Road; and Cristo A. Buendia Martinez, Huntington Station, failure to stop at a stop sign on Manwaring Road.

Alan J. Vitale, St. James, and Julia R. Rongo, Lincroft, N.J., received summonses on Aug. 19 for failure to stop at stop signs on St. Mary’s and Manwaring roads, respectively.

Nine tickets were issued on Aug. 20: Robert E. Kraft, Cold Spring Harbor, using a portable electronic device; Alvarez H. Marcelino de Jesus, Shelter Island, uninspected vehicle, no seatbelt and unlicensed operation on Manhanset Road; and Adithya Jayaraman, Brooklyn, failure to stop at a stop sign on Manwaring Road. Casey E. Creutz, Pelham, received summonses on North Cartwright Road: moving unsafely from the lane, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating out of class, driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent and consumption/alcohol in a vehicle.

On the 21st, Jennifer V. Lupo, Shelter Island, was given a summons for speeding on New York Avenue – 45 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone — and also for using a turn signal less than 100 feet away.

Also on that date, Steven J. Hirsch, Jericho, was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue — 39 mph.

Bay constables issued seven tickets on Aug. 20 and 21: Michael D. Arnone, Mantoloking, N.J., unregistered jet skis in South Ferry; Keegan M. Guyor, Sag Harbor, no personal flotation devices on board, including none for a child under 12 years in Crescent Beach; Spencer B. Chemtob, East Hampton, operating an unregistered boat at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored boat off Crescent Beach; Joanna W. Grover, Miami Beach, Fla., failure to display registration number; and Mehmet Cevher, Ronkonkoma, operating his Mr. Softee truck on Town property at Wades Beach without a permit.

Police made 58 radar enforcement and traffic stops, Aug. 15 through 21,in the Heights, Center, Ram Island, Menantic, and West Neck, resulting in 37 warnings and 19 tickets. Traffic control officers issued 37 parking tickets.

Accident

Casey E. Creutz, was driving north on North Cartwright Road on Aug. 20 when she lost control, hit a rock, overturned, causing over $1,000 in damage, according to the draft report. She and a passenger had minor injuries and an EMS team responded; five tickets were issued.

Other reports

On Aug. 16, police received a complaint about issues with a roommate. The animal control officer (ACO) conducted dog patrols of Wades and Crescent beaches on Aug. 15 through 19 and Aug. 21; there were no violations.

A caller asked for information on how to handle harassing behavior on Aug. 17. On the 18th, a broken driver’s-side window was reported. A town employee was using a weed-whacker when a rock hit the vehicle. A bay constable responded to an overturned sailboat in Orient Harbor; he stayed on the scene until the boat was righted and everyone was back on board.

On the 19th, police investigated a financial crime case. Police received a complaint about a neighbor’s vehicle parked in the roadway for several days that was creating a problem in HiLo. An officer found the vehicle was legally parked and not causing a disturbance.

Also on the 19th, a warning was issued to a jet skier traveling at a high rate of speed in Coecles Harbor. A caller told police a person on West Neck Road was using hazard lights to teach kids riding bikes on West Neck Road — impeding traffic. The area was canvassed with negative results.

Loud music in the vicinity of Sunnyside Drive was reported on Aug. 20; the source could not be located. Police received a complaint that leaf blowers were being used too early at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. An officer talked to the greens keeper who said he would try to delay working on that green until after 6 a.m.

An officer conducted an Environmental Conservation Law check at Hay Beach. There were no violations; four people were fishing. A second check on Aug. 21 found eight fishing; no violations. People fishing for porgies in Silver Beach were issued a warning for having undersized porgies.

A verbal domestic dispute, on Aug. 20, was reported at Silver Beach. Both people were given handouts on victims’ rights.

Bay constables towed a disabled boat from outside the North Ferry Channel back to Piccozzi’s dock. Police received a complaint about loud music from a Mister Softee truck in Silver Beach. The vendor said he will keep the music at a reasonable level and turn it off as soon as he stops.

On Aug. 21, 15 people fishing off the boats at North Ferry were advised that if they remained, they would be subject to arrest for trespassing.

In other incidents: police responded to four false 911 calls; checked on the wellbeing of a person; logged in six lost and found reports; opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; attended off-Island rifle training; and directed North Ferry traffic.

Animals

A Center caller reported waking up and finding a snake in his bed. An officer removed a garter snake and advised the caller to check the premises for possible holes where the snake may have entered.

A deer stuck in a Center fence had freed itself before the ACO arrived. An injured hawk in the Center was reported, but died before the ACO arrived. An injured osprey in Hay Beach was identified by the ACO as a tern that needed medical attention.

A dog at large in the Center was on a neighbor’s property, barking and scaring the caller and his smaller dog. The ACO talked to the owner. Dogs at large in the Heights and Center could not be located by the ACO. The ACO recognized another dog at large in Silver Beach and contacted the owner who came and got the dog. A loose dog seen at Wades Beach and then on Heron Lane was reunited with its owner.

A complaint about people not picking up after their dogs was reported in Hay Beach; the ACO told the caller that there is no Town ordinance about this, however unsanitary it might be.

The ACO brought a rabbit in West Neck to a wildlife rehabilitator.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Aug. 18, 19 and 21. One case on Aug. 20 refused medical attention; transportation was not needed for a person on Aug. 21.

One person was medevaced by Suffolk County Police helicopter on Aug. 20 from Klenawicus Field to Stony Brook University Hospital.