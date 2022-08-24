Daily Update: State eases COVID-19 guidelines for schools, LaLota wins GOP primary for 1st Congressional District

Nick LaLota celebrates the primary win Tuesday night. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

No COVID-19 quarantine requirements, test-to-stay for schools this fall, governor announces

Nick LaLota defeats two challengers to win GOP primary; race set for 1st Congressional District

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 23, 2022

A family affair: Fundraising for a worthy cause, as Islander sets world record for chin-ups

NORTHFORKER

A week full of North Fork Food Trucks

Renee’s expands with outdoor furniture and decor showroom in Mattituck

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.