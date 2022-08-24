Daily Update: State eases COVID-19 guidelines for schools, LaLota wins GOP primary for 1st Congressional District
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
No COVID-19 quarantine requirements, test-to-stay for schools this fall, governor announces
Nick LaLota defeats two challengers to win GOP primary; race set for 1st Congressional District
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 23, 2022
A family affair: Fundraising for a worthy cause, as Islander sets world record for chin-ups
NORTHFORKER
A week full of North Fork Food Trucks
Renee’s expands with outdoor furniture and decor showroom in Mattituck
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.