And they’re off .. or in … or poured. The start of the 10th annual Duck Race last year.(Credit: Adam Bundy)

The annual Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Duck Race is Sunday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. sharp at Volunteer Park on Bridge Street.

Tickets are on sale for $20 here: shelterislandchamber.org/duck-race

Come down to watch the action — but you do not need to be present at the race to win the money.