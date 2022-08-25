Shelter Island calendar of events, Aug. 25, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email

[email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.or

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10- 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

International Snack Party (Ages 10+), 2 p.m. Come and try some different snacks from different places, including DIY Japanese candy kits, and snacks from all over the world. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

400 Years of New York History with Sasha Vosk, 6 p.m. (Zoom, Library) Sasha Vosk, an expert in photo-realistic imagery, has created this stunning illustrated guide to view New York history in a whole new way. Sasha will discuss the process of creating this special work. Register at silibrary.or

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Taylor’s Island Foundation Benefit, rain or shine, 5-7:30 p.m. at the White Oak Wine Garden, 2 Manwaring Road. Minimum donation of $100 per person ($50 tax deductible) includes beverages, cheese, charcuterie and seafood. To be placed on our guest list, please email [email protected] or phone 631-749-1603.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m, Rain or shine. Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 S. Ferry Rd. No dogs permitted.

Shakespeare in Community: Romeo and Juliet, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom, Library) Romeo and Juliet follows two young star-crossed lovers whose death mends a long-time family feud. Join us for a discussion led by writer Becky Cole. Register at silibrary.or

Snapper Derby, all day. Weigh-in at 5 p.m., Shelter Island School. Visit ShelterIslandSnapperDerby.org for details

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Nancy Allen anniversary concert, Free, donations accepted. Reception with musicians.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD

Friday, August 26, 3 to 4 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, August 30, 1 to 4 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND

ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, September 1, 7 to 8 p.m.