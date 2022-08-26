Daily Update: Town service helps those 60 and over with home repairs, Fine weather for Menantic Yacht Club newcomers

On the line at the start of a Menantic Yacht Club race in West Neck Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 21. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town service helps those ages 60 and over with minor home repairs

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Aug. 26, 2022

Fine weather greets Menantic Yacht Club newcomers

Codger’s column: Season’s end

NORTHFORKER

Disset Chocolate expands with in-store menu filled with decadent treats and drinks

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of August 26

WEATHER

Friday begins with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance for scattered showers and severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and the low will be around 70.

The sun will return for the weekend with highs in the low 80s and lows near 68.