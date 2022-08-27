Club championships underway at Goat Hill

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Men’s Championship Division

It’s that time of year to determine the Shelter Island Country Club’s Club (SICC) champion in our men’s and woman’s divisions. The first round in all divisions has been completed.

In the men’s championship division Round One, Ian Weslek defeated Brett Surerus, Rick Stiek defeated Ron Holmes, John Brownlee defeated Jimi Rando and Gordon Cantley defeated Connor Needham.

In round two (semi-finals), Ian Weslek defeated Rick Stiek. The second semi-final between Gordon Cantley and John Brownlee is yet to be played.

Men’s A Flight

In Round One Bruce Taplin defeated Harry Brigham, Mike Martin defeated Bennett Karnis, Chris Young defeated Jim Buckland and Jack Gibbs defeated Kevin Dunning.

The semi-finals are Bruce Taplin vs. Mike Martin and Jack Gibbs vs Chris Young.

Mens B Flight

In Round One, Tim Sheehan defeated Eric Springer, Greg Toner defeated Jason Taragan, Chuck Kraus defeated Bill Seeberg and Tom Bliss defeated Mark Keernas.

The semis look like this: Tim Sheehan vs. Greg Toner and Chuck Kraus vs. Tom Bliss.

Women’s Championship Flight

The first semi-final match saw Mary Fran Gleason defeat Ann Beckwith, and in the second match Julia Best defeated Casey Hannabury.

This sets up the finals between Mary Fran and Julia who have dueled it out for the championship before. Good luck, ladies.

SICC is having a great summer so far. Thanks to all our returning members and new members this season. Play has been constant up at the Goat and the course is playing as challenging as ever.

So if you haven’t played yet come out and enjoy one of the gems on Shelter island. See you on the first tee.

Flying Goat restaurant

The restaurant is open six days a week (closed Wednesday) for lunch and dinner. Come out and enjoy the best views on Shelter Island from our porch. Daily dinner specials. Dinner reservations suggested. 631-749-5404

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416

Hours of Operation — 8-6

Attitude makes the difference.