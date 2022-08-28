Championships at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club

The 2022 Gardiner’s Bay Country Club Champions. From left, Women’s Champion Samantha Sessa, Men’s Champion Shea Dailey, Head Pro Leigh Notley, Men’s Runner-Up Char Russekoff and Women’s Runner-Up Donna Winston. (Courtesy photo)

What a wonderful couple of Club Championship weekends we held in mid-August. Lots of classy competitive golf shots were struck as we progressed through 12 flights of quarters, semis, and finals, with over 75 matches played throughout the fortnight.

In our Championship Flights, a new record was set as Samantha Sessa was victorious over Donna Winston. Sam won her 11th title; she bested the record of former member Ann Woodcock by one (10 titles). Sam’s father, Jay Sessa holds the record for the men at 15 titles.

Watch out Jay, your daughter, Slammin’ Sammy Sessa is coming!

We had a new and well-deserved winner of the men’s title in Shea Dailey. Many Islanders will have known Shea’s grandparents, Ken and Nancy Ivers. Shea even used Nancy’s old putter to claim the title. Ken and Nancy will be looking down from above with very large smiles.

Though Shea will now adopt the new moniker, Shea ‘Seve’ Dailey.

Like Seve “The Spaniard” Ballesteros, Shea swashbuckled his way around our links in true Seve fashion. Wild off the tee, yet we’ve never seen so many birdies made from the long fescue grass.

Nancy’s old putter definitely made up for the lack of hitting the elusive short fairway grass.

Here’s the full list of all the winners.

GBCC 2022 Club Championships

Men’s Club Championship — Shea Dailey, defeated Char Russekoff

Ladies’ Club Championship — Samantha Sessa, defeated Donna Winston

Men’s ‘A’ Flight Final — Alex Putterman, defeated Tim Ryan

Ladies’ ‘A’ Flight Final— Lisa Wimer, defeated Amy Vozeolas

Men’s ‘B’ Flight Final — Ken Kraus, defeated John Daileader

Ladies’ ‘B’ Flight Final — Fran Gottfried, defeated Susie Pribor

Men’s ‘C’ Flight Final — Marty Karpeh, defeated Bill McManus

Ladies’ ‘C’ Flight Final — Carol Tiernan, defeated Adrianne Cohen

Men’s ‘D’ Flight Final — Brett Gallagher, defeated Kirk Ressler

Senior Boys’ Final — Paul Carey II, defeated Patrick Shawger

Senior Girls’ Final — Mary Adair Panarella, defeated Era Inglis-Nela

Junior Boys’ Final — Oliver McDonald, defeated Max Carey

Junior Golfers Shine At GBCC

Champions, all. Golfers in the junior program at GBCC. (Courtesy photo)

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club held our Junior Golf Awards ceremony last Sunday evening. Thanks to GBCC, its Board of Directors and the entire membership for allowing my staff and me to promote and grow our great game.

It gives me great pleasure to follow in Bob DeStefano’s footprints and continue to bring our sport to children, potentially creating a lifelong interest in golf, and in GBCC.

We had many worthy winners in this year’s drive, chip, putt skills tests. Here are winners in all the categories;

2022 Drive, Chip, Putt Awards

Boys DRIVING CHAMPION

Boys (8 & under) — Tate Shopkorn

Boys (9-10) — Read Wilutis

Boys (11-12) — Luka Jauffrineau

Boys (13+) — Will McNulty

Girls DRIVING CHAMPION

Girls (8 & under) — Carolina Paredes-Goldfarb

Girls (9-10) — Lila Notley

Girls (11-12) — Parker Pettibone

Boys CHIPPING CHAMPION

Boys (8 & under) — Gus Rose

Boys (9-10) — Gus Blevins

Boys (11-12) — Kipper Savage

Boys (13+) — Miles Houston

Girls CHIPPING CHAMPION

Girls (8 & under) — Sloane Katta

Girls (9-10 ) — Octavia Horwitz

Girls (11-12) — Lea Daraviras

Girls (13+) — Zoe Daraviras

Boys PUTTING CHAMPION

Boys (8 & under) — Julian Levine

Boys (9-10) — Tucker Ward

Boys (11-12) — William Birch

Boys (13+) — Max Notley

Girls PUTTING CHAMPION

Girls (8 & under) — Tess Horwitz

Girls (9-10) — Isla Bateman

Girls (11-12) — Georgia Carey

Girls (13+) — Bridget Carey

Boys OVERALL DRIVE, CHIP, PUTT CHAMPION

Boys (8 & under) —— Aiden Beaton

Boys (9-10) — Brady Savage

Boys (11-12) — Christopher Ward

Boys (13+) — Max Carey

Girls OVERALL DRIVE, CHIP, PUTT CHAMPION

Girls (8 & under) — Minnie Rose

Girls (9-10) — Annabelle Birch

Girls (11-12) — Lauren Lauvin

Girls (13+) — Charlotte Slayton

Boys OPERATION 36 CHAMPION

William Birch

Girls OPERATION 36 CHAMPION

Addie Masella

Boys MOST IMPROVED

Will McNulty

Girls MOST IMPROVED

Natalia Marquez

‘AUNTIE’ KAY SESSA AWARD — Best Attitude, Luca Jauffrineau

NANCY BYRNE AWARD — Most Spirit, Brady Savage

The ‘Carey Cup’ — Awarded annually to our junior golfers who embody the traits of golfing tradition, honor and mastery. Qualities shown are dedication, commitment and hard work. Congratulations to Allan Elson.

2022 GBCC JUNIOR OF THE YEAR — Awarded annually to the junior showing overall exemplary behavior and positive personality traits; playing ability is important but not the only factor. Qualities shown are honesty, courtesy, respect, team player, future leader, great sportsmanship and etiquette. Congratulations to Mary Adair Panarella.