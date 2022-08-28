Championships at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club
What a wonderful couple of Club Championship weekends we held in mid-August. Lots of classy competitive golf shots were struck as we progressed through 12 flights of quarters, semis, and finals, with over 75 matches played throughout the fortnight.
In our Championship Flights, a new record was set as Samantha Sessa was victorious over Donna Winston. Sam won her 11th title; she bested the record of former member Ann Woodcock by one (10 titles). Sam’s father, Jay Sessa holds the record for the men at 15 titles.
Watch out Jay, your daughter, Slammin’ Sammy Sessa is coming!
We had a new and well-deserved winner of the men’s title in Shea Dailey. Many Islanders will have known Shea’s grandparents, Ken and Nancy Ivers. Shea even used Nancy’s old putter to claim the title. Ken and Nancy will be looking down from above with very large smiles.
Though Shea will now adopt the new moniker, Shea ‘Seve’ Dailey.
Like Seve “The Spaniard” Ballesteros, Shea swashbuckled his way around our links in true Seve fashion. Wild off the tee, yet we’ve never seen so many birdies made from the long fescue grass.
Nancy’s old putter definitely made up for the lack of hitting the elusive short fairway grass.
Here’s the full list of all the winners.
GBCC 2022 Club Championships
Men’s Club Championship — Shea Dailey, defeated Char Russekoff
Ladies’ Club Championship — Samantha Sessa, defeated Donna Winston
Men’s ‘A’ Flight Final — Alex Putterman, defeated Tim Ryan
Ladies’ ‘A’ Flight Final— Lisa Wimer, defeated Amy Vozeolas
Men’s ‘B’ Flight Final — Ken Kraus, defeated John Daileader
Ladies’ ‘B’ Flight Final — Fran Gottfried, defeated Susie Pribor
Men’s ‘C’ Flight Final — Marty Karpeh, defeated Bill McManus
Ladies’ ‘C’ Flight Final — Carol Tiernan, defeated Adrianne Cohen
Men’s ‘D’ Flight Final — Brett Gallagher, defeated Kirk Ressler
Senior Boys’ Final — Paul Carey II, defeated Patrick Shawger
Senior Girls’ Final — Mary Adair Panarella, defeated Era Inglis-Nela
Junior Boys’ Final — Oliver McDonald, defeated Max Carey
Junior Golfers Shine At GBCC
Gardiner’s Bay Country Club held our Junior Golf Awards ceremony last Sunday evening. Thanks to GBCC, its Board of Directors and the entire membership for allowing my staff and me to promote and grow our great game.
It gives me great pleasure to follow in Bob DeStefano’s footprints and continue to bring our sport to children, potentially creating a lifelong interest in golf, and in GBCC.
We had many worthy winners in this year’s drive, chip, putt skills tests. Here are winners in all the categories;
2022 Drive, Chip, Putt Awards
Boys DRIVING CHAMPION
Boys (8 & under) — Tate Shopkorn
Boys (9-10) — Read Wilutis
Boys (11-12) — Luka Jauffrineau
Boys (13+) — Will McNulty
Girls DRIVING CHAMPION
Girls (8 & under) — Carolina Paredes-Goldfarb
Girls (9-10) — Lila Notley
Girls (11-12) — Parker Pettibone
Boys CHIPPING CHAMPION
Boys (8 & under) — Gus Rose
Boys (9-10) — Gus Blevins
Boys (11-12) — Kipper Savage
Boys (13+) — Miles Houston
Girls CHIPPING CHAMPION
Girls (8 & under) — Sloane Katta
Girls (9-10 ) — Octavia Horwitz
Girls (11-12) — Lea Daraviras
Girls (13+) — Zoe Daraviras
Boys PUTTING CHAMPION
Boys (8 & under) — Julian Levine
Boys (9-10) — Tucker Ward
Boys (11-12) — William Birch
Boys (13+) — Max Notley
Girls PUTTING CHAMPION
Girls (8 & under) — Tess Horwitz
Girls (9-10) — Isla Bateman
Girls (11-12) — Georgia Carey
Girls (13+) — Bridget Carey
Boys OVERALL DRIVE, CHIP, PUTT CHAMPION
Boys (8 & under) —— Aiden Beaton
Boys (9-10) — Brady Savage
Boys (11-12) — Christopher Ward
Boys (13+) — Max Carey
Girls OVERALL DRIVE, CHIP, PUTT CHAMPION
Girls (8 & under) — Minnie Rose
Girls (9-10) — Annabelle Birch
Girls (11-12) — Lauren Lauvin
Girls (13+) — Charlotte Slayton
Boys OPERATION 36 CHAMPION
William Birch
Girls OPERATION 36 CHAMPION
Addie Masella
Boys MOST IMPROVED
Will McNulty
Girls MOST IMPROVED
Natalia Marquez
‘AUNTIE’ KAY SESSA AWARD — Best Attitude, Luca Jauffrineau
NANCY BYRNE AWARD — Most Spirit, Brady Savage
The ‘Carey Cup’ — Awarded annually to our junior golfers who embody the traits of golfing tradition, honor and mastery. Qualities shown are dedication, commitment and hard work. Congratulations to Allan Elson.
2022 GBCC JUNIOR OF THE YEAR — Awarded annually to the junior showing overall exemplary behavior and positive personality traits; playing ability is important but not the only factor. Qualities shown are honesty, courtesy, respect, team player, future leader, great sportsmanship and etiquette. Congratulations to Mary Adair Panarella.