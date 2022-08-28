ZBA approves alterations to Heights Firehouse

(Credit: Reporter file)

As expected, the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals gave unanimous approval to a Fire Commissioners application to renovate the Heights Firehouse.

The vote was 4-0 at the Aug. 24 meeting with ZBA Chairman Phil DiOrio absent. His views were in line with the other members, based on his comments at the previous week’s work session discussion.

With the approval, the commissioners can proceed with plans to make the firehouse handicapped accessible and will have a bathroom constructed on the second floor with a shower that could be used by firefighters after returning from any call where they may have been exposed to contaminated materials. An existing sidewall of the building in disrepair will be replaced.

However, except in the case when the firehouse might be needed for residents during an emergency, such as a weather event, it can not be used as sleeping quarters for firefighters without returning to the ZBA for a special permit.

Construction would have to take place in line with restrictions the Heights Property Owners Corporation imposes on all building in the area, which means nothing can block Prospect Avenue; materials for construction have to be stored within the building.

The firehouse has provided space for members’ special events, such as weddings. But a request from Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis that issues of noise or other problems from such events be restricted from using a back deck of the firehouse. That’s something HPOC has to work out with the fire commissioners, Mr. DiOrio said at the work session. But he said there has always been a good relationship between the fire commissioners and HPOC and that’s something the two parties can work out. He noted that HPOC uses the Heights Firehouse for its meetings without charge. Ms. Lagudis noted the HPOC provides water and septic services to the firehouse.

East Brander application

Michelle d’Arcambal wants to add a deck to her house at 8 East Brander Parkway, but several neighbors object. The property is an existing non-conforming structure, and besides needing area variances, it would need a special permit for changes to be made.

Neighbors, including 17 who signed a letter objecting to granting the requested variances, complained the addition would block water views of West Neck Creek; that the house was used as an airbnb; that police had to respond to noise complaints; that a barking dog belonging to a renter required intervention to quiet the animal; and the change would affect the character of the Silver Beach community.

Representatives of Ms. d’Arcambal denied there would be a major change in the neighborhood, arguing Silver Beach has changed through the years from the neighborhood it was in the past. Thy said the proposed deck would enhance the appearance of the house. There was one single complaint about music and that was at 10:30 p.m. they said. They also said there has only been a single rental in June.

The ZBA kept the hearing open and requested additional information from the applicant. The next ZBA work session is slated for Sept. 21, with the next hearing date on Sept. 28.