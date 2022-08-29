The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Two Shelter Island grads are engineers on the NASA moon project

ZBA approves alterations to Heights Firehouse

Championships at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club

NORTHFORKER

Balo Alvarez made a name for himself combining his skills as a seafood chef with his Latin heritage

Explore produce from up-and-coming farms at the Farms for the Future stand in Southold

Craving lobster on the North Fork? Here’s what to order (besides a lobster roll)

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 71.